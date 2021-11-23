Development Roadmap + new map!

Hello all Punk Wars fans!

We are really appreciating all the positive reviews and suggestions. We read all your feedback and are commited to give you some really nice new content in the future. So here's our development roadmap for the next 12 months. As you can see you can expect some nice additions to the main game :). The free DLC is coming in December, so stay tuned!

Also don't forget that today's update brings a new and free Skirmish map "Ashes Skirmish (Small II)". Hope you will enjoy it :).

If you have any feedback or ideas for future development let us know in the comments!

