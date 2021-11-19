Major update patch #5 and free private server

Bug fixed
--Fixed a bug that some dinosaurs will not reduce their blood when attacked under certain circumstances
--Fixed a bug that some dinosaurs would not suffer any damage when bleeding
--Fixed the bug that some dinosaurs would return blood when they were still bleeding (this bug has been guaranteed to be fixed)
--Fixed the problem of abnormal underwater effect of rivers and lakes
--Fixed a bug where the “team list” does not display
Function increase:
--The function of creating a private server for free is added. The server owner can create his own private server for free at the create server button and use various commands flexibly (4, 8 and 16 are small room mode and 50，100 are private server mode at the create server button)
List of master commands:
/*/ goto steamID goto someone
/*/ bring steamID bring someone to GM
/*/ heal steamID restores HP
/*/ addpoint steamID addpoint
/*/ grow1 steamID rises to adulthood
/*/ grow2 steamID rises to old age
/*/ slay steamID kill someone
/*/ addamn steamID add management
/*/ delamn steamID deletion management
/*/ delamnall steamID delete all management except top management
/*/ servername change server name
/*/ addrule adds server rules to the content, one at a time
/*/ clearrule rule clear server rule
/*/ teamtype 0,1 team formation method, 0 represents random team formation, and 1 represents team formation of the same species
/*/ daylight 19, 28, 37, 46, 55, 64, 73, 82, 91 sets the time ratio between day and night. For example, 73 represents 70% of the time in day and 30% at night
/*/ teamlayers maximum team size
/*/ announcement content administrators send announcements
/*/ icon icon displays the all staff icon
/*/ cancelicon icon cancels the display of the all staff icon
/*/ ban steamID player kicks out of the server for 1 hour
/*/ kicked steamID players permanently propose the server
/*/ cancelban steamID unseal player
/*/ time 0-23 time
steamID means 76561198359273195, like this.
Changed files in this update