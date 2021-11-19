Major update patch #5 and free private server

Share · View all patches · Build 7744104 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixed

--Fixed a bug that some dinosaurs will not reduce their blood when attacked under certain circumstances

--Fixed a bug that some dinosaurs would not suffer any damage when bleeding

--Fixed the bug that some dinosaurs would return blood when they were still bleeding (this bug has been guaranteed to be fixed)

--Fixed the problem of abnormal underwater effect of rivers and lakes

--Fixed a bug where the “team list” does not display

Function increase:

--The function of creating a private server for free is added. The server owner can create his own private server for free at the create server button and use various commands flexibly (4, 8 and 16 are small room mode and 50，100 are private server mode at the create server button)

List of master commands:

/*/ goto steamID goto someone

/*/ bring steamID bring someone to GM

/*/ heal steamID restores HP

/*/ addpoint steamID addpoint

/*/ grow1 steamID rises to adulthood

/*/ grow2 steamID rises to old age

/*/ slay steamID kill someone

/*/ addamn steamID add management

/*/ delamn steamID deletion management

/*/ delamnall steamID delete all management except top management

/*/ servername change server name

/*/ addrule adds server rules to the content, one at a time

/*/ clearrule rule clear server rule

/*/ teamtype 0,1 team formation method, 0 represents random team formation, and 1 represents team formation of the same species

/*/ daylight 19, 28, 37, 46, 55, 64, 73, 82, 91 sets the time ratio between day and night. For example, 73 represents 70% of the time in day and 30% at night

/*/ teamlayers maximum team size

/*/ announcement content administrators send announcements

/*/ icon icon displays the all staff icon

/*/ cancelicon icon cancels the display of the all staff icon

/*/ ban steamID player kicks out of the server for 1 hour

/*/ kicked steamID players permanently propose the server

/*/ cancelban steamID unseal player

/*/ time 0-23 time

steamID means 76561198359273195, like this.