Update № 42 (0.4.2)

Knock knock, players! The topic of today's patch is Bjorn, Bjorn and some more Bjorn! We opened the first tarot card for our elf, taught him how to fight the final boss and added a few more interesting things related to him. It was also not without bug fixes!

The patch is available on the test branch of the game. Learn more about how to get to the test branch.

New

Added the final fight with Millennis in the standard playthrough for Bjorn. The fight is still in beta and will be adapted and expanded, but you can already challenge Millennis.

Added a new Tarot card - The Hermit (Bjorn).

Added 2 new quests for Bjorn. Bjorn has a special quest and reward systems. Right now the rewards may seem insignificant to you, since this system will be fully revealed with new Tarot cards. Players will learn more about this system in subsequent Tarot cards of Bjorn.

Added new travel notes for Bjorn.

Some important events are now tied to specific locations on the map.

Now Zaratosh is located at predetermined points.

A timer with playthrough time has been added to the pause menu.

Mechanic changes

Changed the mechanics of the Burning debuff.

The properties of the items of the Firebrothers set and the cards of these items have been changed.

Tweaked some of the Firebrothers' set bonus effects.

Changed the effect of the Firebrothers Emblem trophy.

The fight in the "Father and Son" event has been partially changed.

Changed enemy effects and Bjorn items that affected Agility. Now they directly affect the Spirit.

The fight with the Slow-witted Troll has been partially changed. Now you can see only those effects on Troll that are active at the moment.

Bug fixes

Fixed bug of Lunar set. Now, when collecting 3 pieces of set, the Lunar Curse also counts.

Fixed a bug with resetting the counter of The Nameless Thing when restarting a battle.

Fixed a bug with the improved effect of "Deadly Calm", due to which the second attack was not counted.

Fixed a bug in the recording of Zaratosh's quest.

Fixed the The Nameless Thing quest stage. Now the Lucky Merchant gives gold for a Thing not after the end of the event, by immediately.

Fixed several events in which Bjorn was given Percival's items.

Event items have been removed from chests.

Fixed buff "Hot potato". Now, not only Attacks and Skills affect the transfer of the effect.

Fixed a bug with the Endurance effect of Mosquitoes in the Swamp. Now the calculation of the maximum damage is correct.

The Troll's Amulet now properly grants health to Bjorn.

Bjorn's Toy Wolf now works correctly.

Fixed a bug where the instinctive card for the last Notch dealt damage in weak form.

Healing effects now work correctly after killing the last enemy in battle.

Fixed a bug due to which the background was duplicated in some battles.

Bjorn's meditation now triggers before the start of the fight.

The Crimson Amulet now reduces the cost of cards correctly.

Bjorn no longer receives Notch if someone steal a card from him.

Fire Knight's Fire Shield no longer deals damage when dodged.

Fixed the escape animation for summoned units after the summoner dies.

Fixed the health of the Undead Bear after respawning.

Bjorn's Bristle talent has been fixed.

Rebalancing

Partial rebalancing of opponents in the Swamp, Barrens and Castle.

And we also have a tournament on the first tarot card with Bjorn!

Thanks to the tournament, we'll be getting hot on Discord soon!

