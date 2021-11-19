0.8.7.8: UI Improvements and Fixes

Hi there!
Here's the last weekly patch for this version of ATC, after this one, and barring any large problem, I'll switch gears toward the next major update which I'll talk about in a devlog tomorrow.
This patch includes several new UI improvements regarding the Raze button and the replacement of the Repair button by a multi purpose button. It's also getting rid of several bugs ranging from incredibly minor to very annoying.
As usual, saves & mods are compatible and the full changelog is at the bottom :)
Balance Pass
Fire has been tuned down. Wild fires will spread (but also die on their own) and damage 33% slower. The heat-wave weather pattern can no longer appear in the first 2 weeks, which should give you more time to prepare.
Additionally, got it, fire crabs are a bit too overpowered. Their range has been reduced by 2 tiles. The fireball they throw at you got its armor penetration value reduced from High to Medium, meaning that any medium+ integrity armor will offer its full protection (assuming it does something against fire damage). Fire vests also got their integrity increased from low to medium.
Raze Button
It functions exactly as usual by default. But, you'll notice that when pressing the button or keyboard shortcut, a row of buttons appears just above the bottom menu.
As you can see, you can now set what you want to raze exactly. For instance, using the "Clutter" button, It's a lot faster & easier to "clear up" a house while keeping the walls intact. Additionally, EVERYTHING related to removal is in this menu. You no longer have to go look deep inside the "Build" menu to remove roofs or tiles anymore.
Misc. Orders
The barely used "Repair" button has been replaced by a "Misc Orders" button (same icon), it works similarly to the new Raze sub-panel.
From there, you can still repair stuff, but you can also mass-assign butchering jobs or copy existing structures (and their settings) without having to use the build menu. Both of those options already existed but only in forms of keyboard shortcuts until now.
Additionally, the "Forbid Items" and "Allow Items" buttons can be used to manually allow or disallow your survivors to retrieve specific items dropped on tiles. This can be used to prevent survivors from going into a death trap to retrieve a piece of wood.
Misc. Improvements & Bug Fixing
After getting a lot of work done on the underlaying UI code, the keyboard shortcuts should also behave in a way more consistent fashion no matter if you're in combat mode or building mode. Esc should also escape from all situations properly (if you really don't like to right click for some reason).
As usual most, if not all, reported (and non reported) bugs have been fixed :)
Full Changelog
- AI: Survivors are better with the retrieval of items on tiles (and stopping the job if the tile get forbidden or emptied)
- Balance: Reduced penetration value for the fireball used by fire crabs (from high to medium) and reduced its range by 2 tiles
- Balance: Reduced update rate of fires by 33% (spread & damage slower)
- Balance: Increased integrity of fire-vest (from low to medium), making it a good early defensive armor against fire crabs
- Balance: Heat waves can't appear for the first 2 weeks (instead of 3 days) to account for the fires it can now cause
- Content: Items on the ground can be manually forbidden/allowed for retrieval
- Content: Added and updated some screens in the tutorial to mention some recent/important features
- Engine: Further hardening of the engine to prevent crashes from removing mods mid-game (never will be perfect, but it's pretty decent at it now)
- Engine: Pass at the input code, keyboard shortcuts should work in a more consistent fashion, independently of the game's state
- UI: Expanded the "Raze" button: the default option stays the same but you can click buttons to raze specific things (plants, clutter, wall, tiles, roofs...)
- UI: With the expanded raze button, options to delete zone, roofs and tiles have been removed from the build menu
- UI: Renamed "fixed strange scar" by "fixed early pandemonium symptoms" to clarify that the Pandemonium cure is working as intended
- UI: Rewrote the descriptions of all the stats and jobs/skills, giving a lot more information
- UI: Replaced the "Repair" button by a "Misc Orders" button, which reveal a row of useful stuff (repair, mass butcher, copy item, forbid/allow item retrieval on tile)
- UI: Added encyclopedia article listing all stats & skills and what they are used for (it's basically the same as the new tooltips, but in an article)
- Fixed: Hostile animals could follow people through stairs (regression bug from 0.8.6 performance pass)
- Fixed: Minor UI fixes (text overflowing in some menus)
- Fixed: top resource bar not aligned properly when the UI size is not 1:1 after quitting & reloading a savegame
- Fixed: All farms had the same name which could lead to confusion in some of the encyclopedia menus
- Fixed: Putting someone at a doorway wouldn't reveal the room on the other side
- Fixed: Missing tooltip for survivor statistics in New Game / Settlers menu
- Fixed: Can't rebind Esc key in settings menu
- Fixed: Possible issue with LUA mods after loading a save
- Fixed: Raiders and new recruits would occasionally spawn in an area in which they can't path toward your base
- Fixed: It was technically possible for suppliers and traders to spawn at a location where they can't path toward your trading zone
- Fixed: After opening some of the main menus via keyboard shortcuts in combat mode, the combat shortcuts might no longer work until mode is reset
- Fixed: Made Fullscreen mode a lot less crash prone on load (or just don't check other windows while the game is initializing, Monogame doesn't like that at all)
- Fixed: One weird crash that someone had consistently despite the fact it would imply using a combination of keys at the very first frame when the game is launched
- Fixed: Survivors under your direct control wouldn't fire back at enemy turrets in range on their own
- Fixed: A case where the UI would start at the wrong scale (menus going off-screen) on first launch with some screen resolutions (and stay that way until fiddling with settings)
- Fixed: The tutorial stage where player is asked to raze 10 things was (wrongly) expecting the user to raze everything at the same time
- Fixed: Supply Left info not updated in New Game / Customize Equipment menu when loading it for the first time
