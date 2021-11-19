The Alpha 0.4 update is already available!

Hello players!

We are pleased to inform you about the release of a large "Visual" update of the game. Basically, this update affected the replacement of the entire user interface in the game and all menu windows. We reconfigured all the windows again for all popular resolutions so that nothing goes out of bounds anywhere.

We have improved the levels, added more objects to the maps and a large number of new details.

Fixed bugs with a shotgun, now you can't shoot it in a queue. Fixed a bug with armor, now armor is spent first, and life only after the armor runs out. Minor bugs in the game have also been fixed.

Thank you for being with us. We hope you enjoy the new update.

We wish you a pleasant game!