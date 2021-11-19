The New Tarot Card Tournament has begun!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock Knock! A new tournament dedicated to Björn has already begun!

The tournament will run from November 19 at 18.00 Moscow time and until December 1, 0.00 Moscow time. Please note that results obtained before or after that time won’t be taken into account.

The tournament takes place on the test branch of the game. More on how to get there.

Tarot Card

It's time to discuss the properties of the first Tarot card and the difficulties it will bring. Bjorn will have to remember his druid training and get his transformations under control; otherwise he won’t be able to succeed in the upcoming adventure.

All damage received by Bjorn in the lycan form increases by 200%.

In his usual form, Bjorn can no longer play Skill cards.

The ability to balance and shift between the forms is the key to success. But will you be able to rein in the lycan?

Special quests

But these are not all of the novelties! Bjorn's quest system will be different from what Persival had. Right now we don't want to reveal all the details, but let's just say that as you unlock the Tarot cards, the whole idea of the new system will be revealed to you. You’ll see the changes on the first card, but they’re only part of the overall picture.

What's next?

We will be further developing the Tarot card system, because the first card is just the first step in new, fascinating adventures. The more cards you unlock, the more interesting and unusual playing conditions will become for you! We can't wait to tell you about our upcoming cards!

Don’t forget the prizes!

The TOP 10 will receive a Knock on the Coffin Lid Steam key.

TOP 3 will receive 2 Knock on the Coffin Lid Steam keys and a special role on Discord.

The TOP 1 will receive 2 Steam keys and will be able to introduce something of their own making into the game (we’ll discuss it with the winner separately).

We also remind you that participants can’t use third-party software in the tournament, otherwise they’ll be disqualified.

All the latest news and discussions are on our Discord server - https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Gratefully yours, the Redboon team 💙