New Build!

Hello and welcome to another Iragon changelog.

New Girl

First up, we’ve added a new prostitute outfit in the Harem with the rest of the girls. She has a cute top with a bow on it and a wavy skirt with knee-high heels. This outfit also has a new texture added to it and we are open to suggestions for the girl if you have any.

Village Girls

We have populated the village with girls that you can interact with. Walk right up to one of them and give it a try, you can lift their skirts up and interact with their boobs. Hopefully, the village won’t feel as empty anymore.

New Animations

Another thing we’re currently working on is improving the follower’s animations. We are trying to create smoother-looking walking. Running and combat animations. These new animations are also getting hair and boob physics soon.

Follower Downed State Iteration

The followers' downed state has been iterated on. Now players' movements are disabled when they revive the followers and if the player attacks the resurrection progress is reset.

How many Followers should you have?

As you know, we have some girls that follow you around and help you on your adventures. We were curious about how many followers you should have at a time. Are four too many? Is one just right? Or is the sky the limit and we should fill every level with girls that help you?