Early Access Release

Welcome to the first release for Oval Games, We bring to you the first in a series of oval racing games, Oval Racer Series – Stoxkarts! (ORSS).

This release will have basic functions that can be seen below but so much more to come each and every month! There will be Weekly News and Monthly updates.

If you have not already, add the game to your wishlist:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683630/Oval_Racer_Series__Stoxkarts/

Features

Single Race

Garage

Skin/Paint Selection

Track Selection

Basic Profile

Selection from a number (EA Release 2) of tracks that you can race laps or race against the WIP (Work In Progress) AI racers, Select your own time of day and even select the weather of choice for that day, More weather physics will be added into the game as each update comes out.

At the EA Release, there will just be Front Left and Front Right Camber settings that you can adjust, -10 – +10. This is auto-saved into the game so there is no need to go back and change it each time you race. I may pout up a poll to see if you want different setups for each track or if you are good with changing it for each track.

You can select from a number of paint jobs that is in the game, I am planning to make a FREE DLC for just paint jobs to make things easier to update in the future and even a possible steam workshop mode so you can paint your own skins and share them.

This is a very basic profile on the EA Release, you can just edit your name (I may change that to a choice of Nickname or steam name in a future update) and shows you the skin/paint with the name of the real driver, more features like a number of races won, next Championship race etc will be added as time goes on.