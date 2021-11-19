V0.7.4 Update. New Game Mode: SCAVENGERS out now!

Version 0.7.4 is out now. With it is the new ‘Scavengers’ Game mode!

Been awhile since the last update, thanks for waiting I’ve had some personal life stuff I needed to work on.

In SCAVENGERS, everyone is a Hider with a fixed perspective. You win by taking out the other players with your melee weapon OR by being the first to collect all four fruit types on the map.

In addition to the new game mode, this update includes:

Party Mode options- have the losing player select the next game mode or have it be random

Copy Room Code Button for private lobbies

New notification for hiders getting points in Clout Chasers

Fix Bald Glitch

Fix “Waiting For Players” Stuck Glitch.

Several other small bug fixes

This will prob be the last major content for a few weeks, we’re working on ways to get more out of the game when no one is online. There will be an always-open lobby full of AI bots that players can join.