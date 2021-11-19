Leaderboards and Camera Customisation - 19/11/2021

Description

Hey all, we're adding some features which allow you to customise the way that you play, compete against one another for those top spots, and added some more style to the loading screens and menus!

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! Make sure to let us know what you think of all the changes as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Leaderboards



Today we're adding a variety of Leaderboards to the game - Ranked, Trooper, and Stats - to help players see where they sit in the world and compete against one another to get those top spots! The top section shows the top 30 positions in the world, and the bottom section shows your ranking and the players immediately around you.

Ranked and Trooper:

The Ranked and Trooper Leaderboards show the positions of all players based on their performance. You can rise and fall through the rankings and is purely based on if you lose or win, with a modifier based on your previous 4 matches win rate. This allows new players to come in and, if they perform well enough, to climb through the ranks and knock off the more experienced players.

Stat:

The Stat Leaderboards, divided into "Wins - Damage - Assists - Healing - Damage Taken", show the position of players based on their cumulative total in each bracket. The more you play, the more you contribute to your stat, the harder it will be to knock you off your position, so make sure to get your hours in if you want to be top of these brackets!

Camera and Cursor Options



There are 2 main changes coming today to the way that the camera and cursor works. High vs Low camera, which can be changed by scrolling the mouse wheel - and Locked vs Unlocked cursor, which can be toggled by pressing left CTRL. Let’s dive into what that means and how to customise the way you play!

High Camera:

We’re calling the old way that players saw the game the “high camera”. This gives you the most information around you and gives you the true top-down feel of the game.

Low Camera:

The low camera is zoomed in and angled up slightly, allowing you to see further in the distance and really zone in on your target. You are more vulnerable from behind though, so don’t be afraid to switch between the angles to fit the situation.

Unlocked Cursor:

We’re calling the old way that you rotated the camera “unlocked cursor”. You do this by holding the RMB and dragging the cursor. This allows high fidelity plays with the ability to turn on a dime.

Locked Cursor:

The locked cursor fixes the mouse to the centre of your screen, making it so that when you move your mouse your Trooper also rotates. There’s acceleration on your rotation, so moving the mouse a tiny bit will let you be accurate in your aiming, but if you need to rotate 180 degrees you can flick the mouse and will turn around in no time.

Customisation:



When you first load up the game you’ll be presented with this screen. You’ll have to pick the option you want to play with before being able to continue, but can always change it in the options menu. You can now also customise the speed your character rotates, so have a play and let us know what you think of the new ways to play!

Music Overhaul

We’ve updated the main menu music to a more battle-ready theme, and added in music to the loading screens and the squad select screen. You’ll have to play the game to hear it, but we’d like to think it’s leveled up the vibe of the menus!

Loading Screens



We’ve revamped the loading screens for when you first go into the game, and when you’re travelling back from the game. They're more Trooper focused, showing you some badass moments from their past to give you some flavour to who they are and where they've come from.

Trooper Rotation

Balance Changes

Passives and Actives:

Tank:

Berserker's Rage

Damage reduction nerfed from 30% to 20.

Who needs a Healer?

Total heal % nerfed from 40% to 33.

Duration of heal changed from 8s to 6s.

Healer:

Health is my Resource

Damage increase nerfed from 60% to 50.

Troopers:

Sarge:

Frontal Assault:

Damage buffed from 90 to 120.

Suppressive Fire:

Damage nerfed from 42 to 39.

Damage tick rate nerfed from 0.25/s to 0.3/s.

Crow

Gun

Damage buffed from 97 to 105

Scorch

Gun

Damage nerfed from 60 to 52

Fang:

Health

Changed from 1363 to 1313

Gun

Damage changed from 65 to 70

Range changed from 20.5m to 24

Fetch

Damage changed from 145 to 115

Menacing Bark

Silence duration changed from 4 seconds to 2

CD changed from 15s to 20

area changed from 6m diameter to 10

Smoke Bomb

Slow amount changed from 30% to 22

Tharlin:

Minor Inconvenience

Damage nerfed from 110 to 100

Pan

Gun

Damage nerfed from 34 to 30.

Marching Band

Damage increase nerfed from 30% to 22.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where pan was hitting the target he impacted with ram slam with the impact damage and the shockwave. Let us know how pan is feeling as he may need further tweaks to bring him back to to where he was before.

Who needs a Healer PFX will no longer persist after use.

Raven's Mark PFX fixed.

Pan's Marching Band no longer allows you to shoot after using Ram Slam during the channel.

Known Issues

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

Keys at Launch and Rockets diffused are not tallying correctly at the end of the Strike Match score screen.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Your keys may be set randomly in the options menu while changing settings.

Sometimes the escape key won't work when in various menus, right click on the game to re-focus the window, and ESC should work.

Sometimes key UI icons in Strike stay on the minimap after being collected

Sometimes in squad select some players are given a wider aspect ratio than intended.

Sometimes when a Trooper respawns they can lose their overhead UI, we're tracking this down.

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes dodging can consume almost 2 charges if you dodge as your second dodge comes off cooldown – looking into this.

Some throwable ability models are getting stuck in the air – it’s just visual as the ability still works perfectly.

Sometimes troopers can already be picked when you load into a game, looks like the bots are starting to think for themselves...

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any mope information on this would be much appreciated.

Eve's UI portrait and Store image still reflects the old face model

Steam Build ID: TBA

Epic ID: TBA

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that you're game is fully updated and able to play.