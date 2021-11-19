EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 21

IMPROVEMENT: Further Colonist Direct Control Improvements. -> Colonists now respond almost immediately to your Direct Control actions. Direct Control is in a very good state, almost silky smooth.

IMPROVEMENT: Colonist bounding boxes and logic have been improved, and they clump less together; during the combat, this should also give you a better viewing experience.

IMPROVEMENT: You can now Direct Control Colonists to Carry and Install Skill Capsules.

IMPROVEMENT: You can now Direct Control Colonists to Equip Portable Equipment (Backpack items).

You can now Group Select Colonists based on Groups With Group Hotkeys. (Num1-6, can be changed in Options.)

You can now force Drop Items from the Colonists Inventory.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UI:Install Skill Capsule Context UI now display state (button is green if selected).

UI:Computer Repair Kit Context UI now display state (button is green if selected).

UI:Cactus, Dandelion, Violet and Sugar Grass Context UI no longer allows you to select Harvest if there is no resources available.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can now Destroy Wooden Cart from Context UI.

Fixed Bug colonist rarity ascent was not showing properly after loading the game.

Fixed Bug where Commando Hat text was missing.

Fixed Bug where when harvesting resources it would incorrect state what you finished harvesting.

Fixed Bug where Aggro Indicator for Humanoids was not dissapearing if UI was hidden.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

NOTE: If you have game saves where colonists are getting stuck, i urge you to give me these saves so i can fix the issues (located in the game folder); as of right now, after PS1 19, i don't know if there are other cases where colonists can get stuck.