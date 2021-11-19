Patch Notes 19/11/2021

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass system is a series of daily and weekly challenges, by completing which players will earn Battle Pass experience and will be able to receive the special rewards.

The Battle Pass is divided into paid and free parts and is created as content that is beneficial for all players at all stages of the game. The paid part of the Battle Pass contains unique rewards such as avatars and new weapons.

You can only get new weapons in the Battle Pass. After completing the Battle Pass, new weapons can be obtained from containers and the Syndicate shop.

The Battle Pass will last exactly 28 days and will be updated along with the new season. At the end of the Battle Pass, all gained experience will be reset, and the rewards will be updated.

Changes to skills and mechanics

Combat Effect Changes

The following combat effects no longer update the time of duration on the target when triggered again: Disorientation Panic Stun Burning Bleeding Poisoning Wounding Slowdown



Battle effects of control (Stun, Desorientation and Panic) now cause temporary immunity after completing the action on the target. This means that after the time of duration of the stun (or other control effects) has expired on the enemy, for the next two turns he will be immune to the stun.

Changes in the Parameters of Combat Effects

Poisoning now deals 2 damage each turn for 5 turns

Burning now deals 2 damage and destroys 2 armor each turn for 3 turns

Bleeding now has an increase in damage with each turn +1

(On the first turn - 1 damage, on the second turn - 2, on the third - 3 and on the fourth - 4)

Disorientation - action time reduced to 2 turns (previously was 3)

Changes to Heavy Infantry Class Skills

Mobile infantry - now reduces the penalty to mobility when wearing heavy or power armored suits and when using heavy machine guns and grenade launchers by 50%

Changes in Weapons and Armor Heavy machine guns and grenade launchers now have a mobility penalty of 2 (previously was 3) Heavy armor and energy armor now have a mobility penalty of 4 (previously was 3) The damage of grenade launchers below the Major level is increased by 1. The damage of Major level grenade launchers has been increased by 2.



The base hit chance of all weapon models has been recalculated upward to smooth out the loss of accuracy from Perception. Low level weapons now have a lower accuracy penalty and allow them to hit their targets more often.