The Slormancer: Hotfix 0.3.015

Hello everyone!

This patch mostly focuses on bugs but we've sneaked in a couple of changes and Quality of Life additions:

The Slorm Temple:

'Fixed not being able to max Slorm Temple upgrades before the heat death of the universe':

The price of Upgrades has been drastically reduced.

Slorm Temple Upgrades have been reset and fully refunded.

Treasure Chests:

Doubled the chance of Treasure Chests.

Increased the Gold Loot from Gold Chests by about 2500%.

Quality of Life:

Items with Highlighted stats are now highlighted even when equipped.

You can no longer reroll the same Legendary, Attribute, Mastery or Reaper effect on an item.

You can no longer reroll the same stat if it is the only one being rerolled.

When clicking on a Reforge option, the selected button will remain on the same reforge option if possible. This should prevent quite a bit of accidental reforges.

Added a confirmation warning when Extracting a Slormite to prevent accidental Extactions.

The Mighty Knight:

Banner of Sluggishness should work properly with enemies affected by the Tenacious Cataclysm.

The Fierce Huntress:

You are now properly immune to Suffering Soul's DoT when Untangible (like during Mist-Walker's Fairy Dust) or when Invulnerable.

Wandering Arrow should now move much more smoothly.

Finesse's Climax should no longer be inconsistant.

The Mischievous Mage:

Book Smash should now properly drop Remnants Residue when applicable.

The animation speed of Arcane Clones is no longer affected by their Attack Speed.

Glassier Cannon should not affect other heroes when switching classes.

You should no longer be able to time-lock bosses.

Slorm Reapers:

Power Crystals from the Ancestral Legacy Reaper now properly deal 100% Elemental Damage (from 30%).

Reaper of Ferocious Affinity now properly grants you 8% of your Max Mana as Raw Damage (instead of 5%).

Reaper of the Trainee now deals the correct amount of Additional Damage.

Reaper of Vindictive Slam and Holy Ground should now display correct values after being modified by Area Increased Effect, and deal the correct amount of damage.

Legendaries:

Stacks granted by Ahbrasil's Verdict are now correctly removed when unequipping Cadence.

Attributes:

You can no longer add Attribute Points above the 75 Limit.

Elements:

Cold Snap should no longer trigger because Ardent Strike is equipped.

Legendaries:

Young Phoenix Feathers' Cooldown can no longer be removed by Ascension's The Flying Man upgrade

Young Phoenix Feathers now grant you a 2 seconds invulnerability when triggered.

Inextricable Torment should now properly remain active between rooms.

Enemies:

Suffering Souls are now properly Immune to Knockback and Crowd Control effects. This means they can no longer be pulled.

Other:

Slormandrite of True Potential should now work properly with % Stats (Max Rolls should be maintained when leveling up)

Enemies like Grotagrom should no longer randomly freeze up and shake when jumping down on you.

Fixed a few typos and translation errors.

Performance:

Lightning Effects especially when using Rain of Arrows should no longer tank your FPS (hopefully).

FPS Issue:

As for the FPS issue that's been reported a couple of times, I'm still trying to figure it out.

I believe that multiple users are affected by different things such as High Goldus Droprate, AoE-Intense Builds or other skills that are too demanding in resources. So it does not help to narrow the problem down.

Either way, please be patient, I'm still working on fixing the core FPS issue and will keep improving performance overall during Early Access.

A couple of tips that may help you:

Try enabling of disabling V-Sync.

Try changing the display to either windowed, borderless or full screen.

If your FPS tanks during combat, try disabling damage number, status texts or lifebars.

There's also a "Low FX" option that you can tick that will disable a couple of effects that might also help out in that regard.

Thanks for your patience!

Have fun!