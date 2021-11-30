Early access release

Hello, our game alpha version has been launched on Steam Early Access.
This is our update plan, hope you enjoy
Active Skill Update
This is a key update
Using the skill cost, it will show strong damage and graphic effects
more Marstery and skill
This update is the skill and mastery that you can select when you clear the stage
We are going to add some skills and update
Controller surport
We've already done this
However, it was delayed due to a minor problem in applying the Steam controller API
will be updated soon
Skill Guide
A video guide will be applied to the skill UI
Tutorial
We will update the tutorial to be better
BackGround Graphics
Each background and sensory graphic will be updated
Story Room
We plan to create a story room where you can find Cecil's story
Can be unlocked using Memori piece
Boss
A new boss will be added soon
Sound
Effect sound and Cecil cheering sound will be added
Steam Trading Cards and Achievements
Steam achievements and Trading Card is soon
DLC
We are going to sell the sound DLC
This is a product for gamers who want to sponsor us
Of course, you can play the game 100% even if you don't buy it
Thank you for your interest in our game
More detailed updates will be released later
Always use the discussion board for feedback
Thank you