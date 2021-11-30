Early access release

Share · View all patches · Build 7743133 · Last edited 30 November 2021 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, our game alpha version has been launched on Steam Early Access.

This is our update plan, hope you enjoy

Active Skill Update

This is a key update

Using the skill cost, it will show strong damage and graphic effects

more Marstery and skill

This update is the skill and mastery that you can select when you clear the stage

We are going to add some skills and update

Controller surport

We've already done this

However, it was delayed due to a minor problem in applying the Steam controller API

will be updated soon

Skill Guide

A video guide will be applied to the skill UI

Tutorial

We will update the tutorial to be better

BackGround Graphics

Each background and sensory graphic will be updated

Story Room

We plan to create a story room where you can find Cecil's story

Can be unlocked using Memori piece

Boss

A new boss will be added soon

Sound

Effect sound and Cecil cheering sound will be added

Steam Trading Cards and Achievements

Steam achievements and Trading Card is soon

DLC

We are going to sell the sound DLC

This is a product for gamers who want to sponsor us

Of course, you can play the game 100% even if you don't buy it

Thank you for your interest in our game

More detailed updates will be released later

Always use the discussion board for feedback

Thank you