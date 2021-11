Share · View all patches · Build 7743026 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 12:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Updates to the new Highscore system to make Steam play more nicely with it!

Fixed a bug where the Trolls could muck a round with the Druid effects.

Dungeon Merchant now displays food information better.

Earthquake now happens after you land.

This is a small patch - we are developing Chapter 3 simultanously. However, you can expect a new Prestige class soon :)