Ziggurat 2 update for 19 November 2021

Update #4 - Bugfixes, Performance improvements & Skill indicator!

Today we're releasing an update fixing a number of issues reported over the past days, as well as some tweaks that should improve performance on lower end computers.

We're also adding a new option (disabled by default) to show skill indicators near the crosshair, in case you want to quickly know if your cooldowns are ready, etc.

We also want to apologize for a lack of content updates in the past weeks. Because of the time spent on the console ports, we've delayed a bit the content additions.

However, we'll soon start work on a couple of new characters, and new starter weapons, along with new enemies, all of that for free, so stay tuned for updates!

Improvements:

  • Added Crosshair skill indicator (disabled by default)
  • Minor performance improvements regarding lights and HDR usage on lower game qualities.

Gameplay changes:

  • Decreased health of Goblin Gunslingers a bit.
  • Limited number of "L" rooms in Endless modes (daily challenge and infinite dungeon) to a maximum of 1.
  • Decreased damage boost of bosses in Gauntlet.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed weapon disappearance bug when colliding when Examiner Draco's ragdoll.
  • Fixed Game telemetry always being enabled on game startup.

