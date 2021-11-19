Patch 1.0.4 And Future Plans

Hey people!
I'm reading reviews and community discussions, so no one will be left unheard. However, not everything is possible to implement, especially in a short time.
Currently, I'm mostly working on a Tutorial feature. But I'll try to bring a little by little minor stuff which you've asked for. Along with that, I've already started work on new content. I'll give you more info when the time comes. But please don't expect it too soon.
Today's patch 1.0.4 includes the following:
- The Japanese localization fix. Big thanks to Tukiyo from the community!
- Fixed a couple of Russian localization typos. Thanks to Дифрактор!
- Added ability to reset save data.
- Added ability to close pause menu with the ESC button.
- The design of the first missions (Safehouse, Warehouse, Stash, Extraction) has been tweaked a little bit to smooth out the difficulty for new players.
Changed files in this update