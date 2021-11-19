Play it Now!

Red Colony 2 Uncensored is out and this time we play as Nicole, from the neighboring Blue Colony.

The game is fully voice acted and you have the option to turn them off if you want.

There are many new features in Red Colony 2 Uncensored and I hope you will enjoy it!

AWKWARD KEYBOARD SUPPORT AND NO ULTRAWIDE SCREEN SUPPORT.

Pls understand that Red Colony 2 Uncensored has very awkward Keyboard support and no Ultra Wide Screen support.

Players complained about these things in RC1 Uncensored and I have not been able to fix this since the game was designed on a normal monitor and with a normal controller in mind. Pls respect that and stay tuned in case I'm able to update the game in the future with Mouse Aiming support / Ultrawide Screen. :)

KeyBoard Controllers:

WASD - Move

E - Action Button

R - Back Button

Shift - Run

Ctrl - Aim

Arrow up/down - Aiming Weapon Up/Down

Space - Shoot.

Esc - Pause.