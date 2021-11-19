Suppressors et al

Ok, fine, we've added suppressors, so stop bugging us about them.

As we've said before, suppressors in Door Kickers 2 don't make guns magically silent, unless there's also a subsonic ammo option that you equip. They do help to create confusion, and they do reduce sound report a bit, Most importantly, they'll help when hiding in the dark - when we implement night missions, that is.

And ... we've also made it that you can click on troopers to HOLD them in place, so stop bugging us about that too!



Click to hold, click again to release. And you can even click on a path to add a simple "hold here until released" waypoint if you don't have time to create a more thorough plan sync.



New edge-of-screen unit markers have been added. Both for friends and enemies, should help with coordination and orientation on larger maps.

And ... <drum-roll> there's a new (and very basic) option to change your key bindings between two presets. Basically its a choice to Pan the camera with Arrow Keys or WSAD.

Coop improvements

We haven't changed many things for coop lately, so a few improvements were in order.

First of all, when playing full-sync mode, opening the waypoints menu will no longer pause the entire game, allowing you to continue playing immediately after choosing an action, without blocking all the other players as well. You can still pause the entire game though, via the pause button (or Space key).

In the future we'll probably improve upon this again, by only pausing the specific trooper you're right-clicking on, instead of the entire team. As always, let us know what you think about these changes.

We've also done a bunch of work on the stability/performance side of things. The required bandwidth has been decreased a bunch, making the game more reliable on slower connections and no longer requiring to have a very good connection in order to host a 4-player game.

We also fixed some cases where the game would crash when playing over a faulty connection due to some packets being fragmented and/or mangled.

Price increase incoming in January 2022

As stated in the Early Access description, the base price of the game will increase once the game releases (targeting the $25 price point).

We decided to do it gradually, increasing the price in two steps: one price increase starting next year, then another one before the game is fully released. A year has passed since the game was released in Early Access, in which time the game has grown immensely in terms of available content, so we feel a price increase at this point is well deserved.

So this year is your last chance to get the game at the current price point. The game will also be participating in the Steam autumn/winter sales, with 10% off.

Modding support

We're committed on making DK2 more moddable than DK1 ever was, via better/smarter tools and more openness towards sharing source assets and code.

As you know, for the moment we only added support for maps on Steam Workshop, and not other kinds of mods, due to the game engine suffering massive changes while in Early Access.

Full mod support will be added before release, but to prepare things ahead of time, we're starting to release source assets for 3dStudioMax, which you can use as reference to make your own. For this update we've added the source file for our animated human characters, as well as 3dstudiomax integrated exporters for our own file format. The tool we use is not that accessible though, so we're looking to make the transition towards Blender, which is a free-to-use 3D modelling software.

By the way, if you know anyone that can help us with programming a custom Blender exporter for our assets, give us a shout :)

Replay compatibility

This update invalidates existing replays again, but we're taking measures to avoid breaking replays ever so often.

What we're currently working on is a way to keep old game versions as well (since replays are tied to the data in those versions). To keep the size of those old version very small, we're doing this in a smart way, where we only keep files that are different from the current version.

Therefore, when trying to play an older replay, the game will jump into the required game version and still be able to run the replay. It's not ready yet, but we know how much it sucks to lose those cool plays, so just wanted to let you know we're working on it.

Your Devs @ KHG

Full changelist v0.22:

suppressors added as an optional muzzle attachment to select weapons.

2 new maps

added option to 'wait in place' when clicking on troopers/path

added hotkey templates (you can currently choose from a couple of templates, with dedication to the WASD folks)

added UI indicators for troops/enemies which are off-screen

jumping/vaulting speed is now adjusted with the mobility factor

last selected mission bundle is now remembered between runs

can now assign gocodes to waypoints without closing the radial menu by using the keyboard shortcuts (and W or ` for WaitForClear)

new hotkey: delete waypoints with DEL key

concealed troops no longer stop when they are compromised

civilians try to pick the shortest route to an escape area, ignoring inaccessible ones

grenades/launcher actions no longer start when pressing Space (before the user has finished setting up the target)

updated the team colors to be more colorblind friendly

this update invalidates existing replays, but took some measures to avoid making replays incompatible with each update, for future versions

game should run much better on low-spec CPUs

many other tweaks, fixes and improvements to maps/UI/gameplay

coop: opening the waypoints menu in coop+sync will not pause the entire game anymore, only when using the Pause function directly

coop: less bandwidth usage, increased reliability, fixed several bugs

fixed sus-areas going through closed doors

fixed increased game loading time when having a shitton of workshop maps

fixed several crashes

fixed mission list forgetting scroll position when deleting replays/missions

fixed customization list up/down buttons not working

fixed shadows sometimes breaking when tilting camera

fixed 'reset progress' option not working sometimes because Steam Cloud would put back the missing files

fixed a bug where you were able to get stuck in objects

fixed some weapons dropping incorrect mags when reloading

editor: fixed lights with flicker anim being broken for the first few frames

editor: lights now animate even when game is paused

editor: added 'random start time' lights param

editor: added a new tutorial link to the help section (thanks to DHR_00x)

editor: fixed a bug with scaling a group not working properly sometimes

editor: increased max zoomout because ash_kay said so

editor: human FOV cones are now visible when you select someone, because Ganjirah said so

modding: moved gameplay_settings.xml to a separate folder and split content into separate files because panguino said so

modding: added 3dsmax source file to server as reference for human models and animations

modding: added khm exporter for all 3dsmax versions

PS: this is what's called a Friday YOLO update. What could go wrong?