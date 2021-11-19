New Weekend Content Drop is here!

Hello everyone,

It’s Friday. Work is done (depending on where you are), and fun is about to begin. Let’s treat this upcoming weekend properly - like professionals. And what do professionals do? That’s easy. They are giving out brand new Killsquad content to the best community there is. So with that long winded introduction, here is the latest Killsquad Weekend Content Drop to enjoy!

This time we’ve added five new cosmetics to the game, one for each hero. No matter what your favourite hero is, you can get him or her a brand new body cosmetic. Or you can get a new look for the whole squad! Because why should you limit yourself?

How can you get them you ask? All new body cosmetics are hidden in chests scattered all around the universe. They will appear with a low chance frequency in them, so keep looking. And the harder the contract you choose, the higher the chance of finding them!

If you want to get more details about this Content Drop and on any changes we’ve made, read the changelog below.

And if you are new to Killsquad and you are looking for some company for fulfilling contracts and eliminating alien-vermin, join our official Discord server. There’s a lot of great Bounty Hunters in there looking to partner up.

Killsquad Official Discord Server

Enjoy your weekend and grab those new cosmetics Bounty Hunters! They won’t unlock by themselves!

All the best,

Your Novarama Team

Killsquad Weekend Content 1 v1.1.4.9

For this weekend content update, we are adding 5 new cosmetics to the game. They have a low chance to be dropped at an ambush chest! The harder the contract the higher the chances to get the new skins!

GENERAL

· Added a new Troy body cosmetic: Leather Biker Jacket.

· Added a new Kosmo body cosmetic: Oxygen Tanks.

· Added a new Zero body cosmetic: Chest Pokets.

· Added a new Cass body cosmetic: Light Ceremonial Armor.

· Added a new Ekaar arms cosmetic: Mutated Arms.

If you enjoy Killsquad and you haven’t left a review on Steam yet, please, do so now! Each review will help us reach more people. And more visibility for the game means more money for new additions and features to the game even now that is on full release! So if you have a spare minute, leave a review. Each one really matters.

What are we doing right now:

· Working on the Endgame Content.

· If your game crashes, a Crash reporter will appear. Please add the details of what you were doing at the time of the crash and send it to us. If you want to, feel free to contact us directly here at killsquad@novarama.com, with your "Saved" folder (C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad) attached.