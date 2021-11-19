Dog Update and other additions

Greetings everyone!

Yes, it has been a while, but finally here we are with a new update.

CHANGES & ADDITIONS

Toggle between cat and dog

To-Do List

Dynamic light

Interface adjustments

Graphic updates

New music added

Toggle between cat and dog:

To celebrate the launch of our game Dogs Organized Neatly , you can now invite Sally into the cottage. There's a button on the top right of the screen where you can now toggle between the cat and the doggo.

To-Do List:

A lot of you were asking for that feature, and finally here it is. In the top right of the screen is a button to show the To-Do List. You can create multiple tasks, edit them, cross them of the list or delete them. In case you "hide" the To-Do List, don't worry - your tasks will not be lost.

Please be aware, that currently all tasks get lost once you close the app. We'll try to improve on that in a later update.

Dynamic light:

Before this update, the cottage changed basically once an hour. But now with the dynamic solution, the light in the cottage will change in real time. So for example 5pm will look different than 5.15pm.

Interface adjustments:

The app now adjusts to your screen size. This should be helpful for those of you who have Virtual Cottage open as a tiny window on their monitor.

Graphics update:

The interior of the cottage, pets, character and effects have all been updated to a bigger resolution. This should make Virtual Cottage look better on bigger monitors as well.

New Music:

The track "I'm so tired" by Rizzugoi was added.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Due to the graphics rework, some of the interface elements might be pixelated at higher resolutions.

WHAT COMES NEXT:

We've reworked a lot of smaller things on the project and have set it up for the following things:

Customizing the characters hair, skin and sweater color.

Allowing players to set the fairy lights to a custom color.

Adding a light switch so the PC isn't the only light source at night.

Saving the last activity you entered for the next session.

Continue working on the interface to make it less pixelated. Also resizing buttons etc.

Giving players the ability to turn off animations.

Toggle summer / winter automatically by setting the hemisphere

More music

ON A SIDE NOTE:

Virtual Cottage is and always will be free! In case you want to support us, please check out our commercial games Cats Organized Neatly and Dogs Organized Neatly !

Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597730/Dogs_Organized_Neatly

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1369340/Cats_Organized_Neatly/