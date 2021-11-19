Epic Chef Steam Hotfix 1 notes

Greetings Chefs!

We've just pulled a fresh Steam Hotfix out of the oven and dished it out for some issues that have been noticed since launch last week!

Here is a list of fixes for this Steam Hotfix:

If the player swaps restaurant menu dishes with previously occupied empty slots the game will not save correctly

Simplified Chinese - Missing characters / empty squares can be seen in text after ~1hr of gameplay

The player will become softlocked on the construction screen if they try to add a locked item to the shortcut bar

Incorrect quest name is shown for the 'Peel the Magic - Meet Valzoy' Main Quest

Unable to scroll through tabs on the Settings menu with a Controller or Keyboard

Button prompts that appear in tutorial popups do not update dynamically when the input method changes

Some button prompts do not update when swapping control input methods in the 'Wardrobe' menu

Some button prompts do not update when swapping control input methods in the 'Quest' menu

After tabbing with a controller in the in-game settings menu, the controller image will not display

Yard assets disappear upon returning to the yard after using the aerobarge

Various fixes for SFX not being affected by the audio slider

We hope this hotfix helps you enjoy your time in Ambrosia even more! If you find any issues, please log them on our Report a Problem forum so the team can investigate!

