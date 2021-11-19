Nomad 1.3.1b Released

Hello Survivors!

To help combat toxicity, you can now now block other players from the chat. This includes getting whispers and will disable voice chat on them.

Simply do /block <id> to block them. If you wish to unblock them, simply use /unblock <id>

You can find the ID of the player in their names after the | symbol, or by doing /players in chat.

More stacks have been added to help reduce clutter in your storage chests.

For the full list of changes, see the changelog below.

Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

SUV Center Of Mass lowered so it doesn't tip as much

Profanity filter list extended

Copper Stack added

Gold Bar Stack added

Cloth Stack added

Clay Soil Stack added

Clay Stack added

Fixed issue with xmas event clothes overwriting current equipment

Arrow model replaced

More loot now spawns at the destroyed airplane in the airport

Saleh legendary chance increased to 15%, up from 12%

Saleh now has a better chance to give accessories

Auger Drill audio zone has been reduced to 80 units, down from 120 units

You can now block messages from other people by doing /block <id> and /unblock <id> to unblock them.

All servers have NOT been wiped due to this update