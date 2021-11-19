Nov 19th - Loy Krathong! (Water festival)

This patch we present a special event, Loy Krathong festival in the underworld! Come join us and float your flower basket (krathong) to pardon all those you have killed. If you are lucky enough (or have a lot of krathongs) then you might get special event floral pets! They may be small, but they give you upto 20% type-killers, so don't miss out on them. (They also eat themselves to upgrade.)

Or if you are too lazy to farm, then you can try your luck with our special ranking Challenge #15. Winner will get a max lv. Baby D.Spout (2nd-5th place: lv.3 Baby S.Child, 6th-30th: lv.2 Baby L.Bud.) So hope you are having fun with our covid-free festival. Happy Wan-Loy-Kratong to all!

Patch Note v.477