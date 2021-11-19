Nov 19th - Loy Krathong! (Water festival)

This patch we present a special event, Loy Krathong festival in the underworld! Come join us and float your flower basket (krathong) to pardon all those you have killed. If you are lucky enough (or have a lot of krathongs) then you might get special event floral pets! They may be small, but they give you upto 20% type-killers, so don't miss out on them. (They also eat themselves to upgrade.)
Or if you are too lazy to farm, then you can try your luck with our special ranking Challenge #15. Winner will get a max lv. Baby D.Spout (2nd-5th place: lv.3 Baby S.Child, 6th-30th: lv.2 Baby L.Bud.) So hope you are having fun with our covid-free festival. Happy Wan-Loy-Kratong to all!
Patch Note v.477
Changed Purgatory to night-floral theme, with new loy-krathong music in purgatory plain.
Changed Demon Slum to Thai-fair theme with new music.
Added new plant monsters to purgatory plain: Devil Sprout and Living Bud.
Add new floating basket, Krathong I and Krathong II. (Can be used at purgatory's water. Give 1% and 2% chance to drop new floral pets.)
Added new Pet: Baby L.Bud (add 10-20% Human killer.)
Added new Pet: Baby S.Child (add 10-20% Elemental killer.)
Added new Pet: Baby D.Sprout (add 10-20% Devil killer.)
Added new Ranking Challenge #15: Floral Challenge with special pet rewards. (1 Player)
Added two new devils, Devil Sun Shooter and Devil Liliums.
Updated Campaign and put them into three category: Main Events, Explorations, and Trial Bosses.
Updated Campaign and Dungeon Windows search list to display all difficulties at once.
Add rules icon and they are now hoverable with description.
Added various other Gui improvementes.
Added two new loading screens.
Various bugs fixed.
Changed files in this update