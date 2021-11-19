Update Notes - 11/19/2021：BUG Fixes and Anti-cheat Update

Hello everyone and thank you all for your love and support to our launch of V1.0!

After the update, we have received many feedback regarding new content, including the Act 4 boss, new hero, etc. Now we are planning to optimize and further tweak the new content based on your feedback and the changes will happen soon! Stay tuned!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will check and fix the issue as soon as possible.

System:

Further optimized the anti-cheat system.

Interaction:

Optimized the golden goblet selection pop-up in [Hyperborean Jokul]

Optimized the text shown when interacting with a peculiar chest.

BUG Fixes:

Fixed an issue where BSOD may occur in the battle against [Pole Monarch].

Fixed an issue where players could bypass the final trial in the battle against [Pole Monarch].

Fixed an issue where monsters may get stuck somewhere in [Hyperborean Jokul], causing a softlock.

Fixed an issue where repeated reload may occur when dual-wielding using Ao Bai.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Shield/Armor, gained from [Fight for Immortality], may not be applied to the scroll [Flesh and Bones].

Fixed an issue where [Heavy Crossbowman] may hit players with their back to victims.

Fixed abnormal firing sound effects of Qian Sui that occurs in other teammates' game session.

Fixed abnormal firing sound effects with [Crimson Firescale] under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where some texts may appear in Chinese.

Fixed an issue where some texts may be abnormal in the ascension selection screen.

Fixed a POV issue that may occur when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where monsters may get stuck in the mountain in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1]

