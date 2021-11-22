Minor update

Hello Rustlers,
Just a moment before Vinci DLC launch, we have a little update for you!
Take a look at some of the bug fixes:
- Guy can no longer get on the top of the roof in the French camp.
- Guy can no longer ride a horse cart on top of the buildings or different objects.
- Pony Express shouldn't launch during Medieval Martial Arts.
- Improved animation of Guy aiming the crossbow to the back while riding on a horse.
Vinci DLC is coming!
Get ready for the Vinci DLC release this Wednesday! We can't wait to share some new challenges for Guy with you :)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/
What's next?
We have something special prepared for you to celebrate Christmas together! Keep an eye on the upcoming announcements... or try to guess what we've come up with :) The comment section is yours!
Best regards,
Rustler team
Changed files in this update