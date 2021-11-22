Minor update

Hello Rustlers,

Just a moment before Vinci DLC launch, we have a little update for you!

Take a look at some of the bug fixes:

Guy can no longer get on the top of the roof in the French camp.

Guy can no longer ride a horse cart on top of the buildings or different objects.

Pony Express shouldn't launch during Medieval Martial Arts.

Improved animation of Guy aiming the crossbow to the back while riding on a horse.

Vinci DLC is coming!

Get ready for the Vinci DLC release this Wednesday! We can't wait to share some new challenges for Guy with you :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/

What's next?

We have something special prepared for you to celebrate Christmas together! Keep an eye on the upcoming announcements... or try to guess what we've come up with :) The comment section is yours!

Best regards,

Rustler team