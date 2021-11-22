 Skip to content

Rustler update for 22 November 2021

Minor update

Rustler update for 22 November 2021

Minor update

Build 7741724

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Rustlers,

Just a moment before Vinci DLC launch, we have a little update for you!

Take a look at some of the bug fixes:

  • Guy can no longer get on the top of the roof in the French camp.
  • Guy can no longer ride a horse cart on top of the buildings or different objects.
  • Pony Express shouldn't launch during Medieval Martial Arts.
  • Improved animation of Guy aiming the crossbow to the back while riding on a horse.

Vinci DLC is coming!

Get ready for the Vinci DLC release this Wednesday! We can't wait to share some new challenges for Guy with you :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/

What's next?

We have something special prepared for you to celebrate Christmas together! Keep an eye on the upcoming announcements... or try to guess what we've come up with :) The comment section is yours!

Best regards,

Rustler team

