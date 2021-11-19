Update v7.16

Fix the problem that ESC of magic box cancels the confirmation of splitting and decomposition

Repair the problem that the equipment word "steadfastness" and "salvation" do not continuously trigger the shield.

Repair the problem that the effect words triggered by life value percentage cannot take effect instantly.

Repair the problem that the effect of self-exploding site of monster's death is wrong in finding enemy.

Repair the problem that the interactive portal will pick up items.

Modify the text descriptions of spell damage triggered by talent flame booster, frost booster, toxin booster and lightning booster

Modify the player can take effect at the same time when using the range gain effect such as war cry

Modify the door through the door into the staircase room does not meet the conditions of the next level can not open the door of the next level