Splash screen crash bug identified and fixing, here is a temporary workaround:)

After investigation, we have identified the cause of the splash screen crash that occurs when some players launch the game. Thank you for your patience with this!

While we are working on an official fix for this, you can create a new Windows account on your PC as a temporary workaround so that you can play the game now. Here's how:

Click the Start button, then Settings. Click Accounts, then "Family & other users". Click "Add someone else to this PC". Click "I don't have this person's sign-in information". Click "Add a user without a Microsoft account". Set a username (a password is not necessary). Log out of your current Windows account, then login to the one you just created. Start the game using Steam and it should launch normally.

Again, this is a temporary workaround and is by no means intended to be a permanent fix. We hope to announce an official fix very soon.

Thank you very much for supporting Myth of Empires, and an extra special thanks to @DeusVult for identifying this workaround!