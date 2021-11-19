November 19 (Fri) Update Details

Here are the updates made to Shadow Arena during the maintenance on November 19 (Fri).

Patch Size: Approx. 15.38 MB

Check out the details below, and we will see you in the Arena!

■ Hero

| First Blade: Rushing Gale B (Q)

Changed the skill cooldown from 5 sec to 7 sec.

[Dev Note]

With the reboot of Sura, changes such as adjustments to cooldown on skills, changes in crowd control effects, and cooldown reduction effects per hit for all skills were applied. However, after the patch, we soon realized what is known as "infinite combos" could easily be performed. To quickly address this situation, we made changes to the skill First Blade: Rushing Gale B (Q) by readjusting the cooldown. Moving forward, we will improve our internal process to prevent these oversights and be more thorough in future development.

