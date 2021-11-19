Share · View all patches · Build 7740848 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 06:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello travelers!

Today Holomento Alpha 0.4.50 goes live!

This update focuses on improving the user interface, quality of life for several gameplay aspects and replacing the player leveling system with a slot-based item leveling system!

New "Tab Menu" User Interface featuring stats, collections and ability swapping

Overhauled user interface for item interactions

New Slot Item Leveling and Experience System

50+ New Items

Many QOL bug fixes and changes

You can read the full patch notes below!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

New Items and Leveling System

Items now level instead of the traveler.

Added over 50+ new items including new and improved weapons, various tiers of armor and more

Items that fall under the Head, Chest, Hands, Legs, Feet and Weapon slots are now categorized from levels 1-5. All other items are now categorized as accessories.

Added the magic gloves item to replace the default mage hands weapon type (Wanderer Default)

When an item levels up it is automatically upgraded to the next tier of that item. For example, when a Level 1 Worn-Out Revolver gains enough experience to level up, it will become a Level 2 Revolver.

Experience points are simultaneously distributed across all gear. For example, if the traveler receives 10 exp, each slot will receive 10 exp.

Added enemy item drops

Added new weapon models for most in-game weapons

The wanderer's class now starts with a "Magic Glove" that has unique VFX for each of it's 5 weapon levels. The glove functions the same as the "fist" weapon type did before.

Changed the melee animations and attacks for various ranged weapons. All weapons now have both ranged and melee attacks and animations.

Expanded internal weapon enumerations and structs to prepare for 30+ unique weapon types in upcoming patches.

Experience an all-new traveler menu that's more responsive and intuitive than ever.

Added a new split-window tab menu

The left menu displays the current stats, level and experience of each of the 6 slot items: weapon, head, chest, hands, legs and feet

The right menu now represents the book and features 5 main tabs: Stats, Quests, Collections, Map and Abilities

The stats page shows the travelers current stats and items. Hovering over an item will highlight it on the traveler and display the item stats and icon.

Accessories visibility can now be toggled on/off from the stats tab by using the eye icon on an accessory item

The quests page shows all quests the traveler has begun. Hovering a quest from the list will show a description of the quest. Clicking the quest will expand a dropdown timeline of all tasks required to complete the quest. Once a task is completed, it will be crossed out.

The collections tab (currently) features several sub categories of collections including Items, Relics, Monsters, Notes and Achievements. For this update, the Items, Notes and Monsters sections are accessible.

The map tab is a placeholder for a map that will be included in a future update.

The abilities tab allows players to reorder abilities for ability slots 1-4.

Simplified notifications for newly discovered items, monsters and notes.

Updated UI box and border styles for item stats boxes, class selection borders, title screen borders, notification borders, tutorial borders and more.

New Title Screen with a new (preview) text logo

Potions dropped by enemies are now automatically added to the traveler's inventory

Removed potion sizes and changed default potion selection controls to scroll wheel

Updated potion buff particles

Reduced the number of potions dropped by enemies

Added a UI indicator for when potions are picked up

Other Additions

Cleaned up and added cliffs near the dock town area

Added X and Y axis inversion options in the controls tab of the options menu

Changed the FPS stat display to be a custom UI element to improve toggle responsiveness

Simplified enemy healthbars to make them more readable

Updated text lookup tables to prepare for future localization

Added SFX to differentiate between a half-charged and full-charged bow shot

Fully charged bows have an elemental SFX associated with the traveler's element

Explosions no longer scale their size with damage (this lead to some very oversized explosions)

Explosive projectiles fired by the player will no longer damage the player

Abilities are now removed when an item is swapped or dropped.

Fixed several bugs with abilities while loading a save game.

Fixed a bug where "gun-fu melee" wouldn't target the correct position on enemies (and in some cases wouldn't target enemies at all).

Fixed rolling animation bugs for all weapons

Fixed a bug where hitscan weapons couldn't hit elementals

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck between rocks at (-16717,-42542,-1462)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck in rock near docks(-2904, 23296, 1893)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck in the barn at (9756, -8044, 2102)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck between rocks at (7538, -1470, 2340)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck behind a rock at (67534, -1250, 1899)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck between rocks at (18623, 6772, 7575)

Fixed broken collision at (17917, 3150, 6388) that prevented player from following path

Fixed a bug where players could walk underwater at (50785, -27751, 7450)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck between the water and cliffs at (-79980, 74264, 112)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck in the ruins at (-68091, 69196, 5061)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck in the dragon bone at (-96806, 65214, 1598)

Fixed a bug where players would get stuck near small ruins during the demo

All enemies now despawn when entering a boss arena

Fixed a bug where mushrooms are immortal

Fixed the spawn location for enemy currency particle effects

Fixed a bug where the xp counter would account for previous runs' xp.

Fixed a bug where the "Exit without Saving" button sometimes wouldn't work

Fixed several bugs with beam-weapon SFX