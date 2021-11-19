11/19 Update notice of the archive version

Share · View all patches · Build 7740834 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Agent,

The mirror system is scheduled for a version update at 11/19 14:10 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

Recently, it has been found that a large number of black gold thieves illegally recharge by using bank cards and circulate through idle fish, so we will urgently close the gift function and close illegal accounts.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

This update will issue compensation: spirit coin X10000, ancient coin X500

[New features]

New season bonus system

"Season awards are available, and agents who practice hard deserve them."

For the S0 test season, players need to play a qualifying match, and then collect the benefits on the main screen.

The claim conditions are:

When you reach the mystic level, you can claim Ho Ruo Yao (Back ornament)

Resentment spirit reached the mysterious level can receive in the Auspicious - Gossip Secrets (body)

When you reach the primordial, you can receive the heavenly treasure box X1

Resentment spirit reached primordial days can receive treasure box X1

Other features Added

Open training levels New in the Clan Store: He Ruoyao - Blue and White (set), Black Qi Zhi - Black Que South Flying (hair), Ling Zhengying - Dao Impermanent Potential (top), Ling Zhengying - Dao Impermanent Potential (bottom), Su Qing Carp - Dream Fan Butterfly (shoes), Ning Caichen - Fashionista (Shoes)

Function optimization

Turn off the gift function The agent cannot use the trading house and clan donation function within 3 days after the recharge of the stone (stone and items cannot be donated). In the bureau, when the paper pigeon overlaps with the door, the agent will preferentially interact with the door New items will be displayed at the top of the mall Optimized display effect of agent Yan Chixia's weapon (back ornament) This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.

Weeks from role

Zhou Xuanling probing: Ao Feng, Qin Qiang, Ye Luo, Wu Qizhi, Ning Caichen, Ge Yongming

Zhou avoid blame spirit: eight feet adult, Nie Xiaoqian, spoon

New fitting rooms

Theme treasure box: Suqing carp - fairy tales - Cute rabbit series, fragrant - gentle series

Selected Treasure Box: Black Perch - Romantic House series

Broken Jade treasure box: Ling Zhengying - Unique series, Shang Xiang - Star Wars Elite series, Zhiqiu Yiye - Star Wars Front series

Point exchange: Manlin - silver hair, Manlin - pink hair

Balance adjustment

Increased the firing range of thunder Sword simulation Reduced the damage range of thunder Sword Increased the flying range of thunder Sword Reduced the cooldown of thunder Sword simulation

The problem to repair