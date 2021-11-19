Fix 1 Bug in the Code and 3 More Appear (Ver1.00.008)

Share · View all patches · Build 7740711 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 07:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for continuing to play BARRICADEZ!

Today, 11/19, we are updating to version 1.00.008.

Mostly we had a lot of issues and bugs to work out.

Check the changelog below for details.

Added fix for robot sometimes getting stuck in the ground. Will be teleported to nearby open space.

※If stuck during load, robot will be put at starting point

Fixed guide entry for day 9 that said it would be a rest day

Visual bug caused by pressing Esc during the data selection screen fixed

Augment screen would sometimes close on its own after certain actions - fixed

Fixed some difficult to understand parts in English and Chinese translations

Tips 03, 04 > small visual bugs fixed

Controller > when cursor is over some facility, the auto digging (Left-stick) would stop - fixed

Non-existent Blueprint removed from mission page

Chinese updated in Aggressor Information Tips pages

Standing on Time Warp when a cutscene starts caused the images to stack - fixed

Opening Esc menu right as you get game over sometimes causes freezing - fixed

Improved pathing for the Lift when you have many Lift Relays

We plan to keep working out the kinks as needed.

If you encounter any issues or strange behavior, let us know in the community discussions page.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1131930/discussions/1/

Thank you for walking with us in our journey!