Update #63 now live!

Fixes
- Fixed an error leading to the closing of the bait selection window when scrolling
- fixed an error with the inability to stacking currencies
- in the "fish on the pond" window, you can find out the largest catches for this database per day
- Updated roach model
- The Ripus model has been updated
- When fishing, the Latin name is displayed (if there is one)
Fisherman's House, location update
- Location expanded
- The tent has been removed, a house has been installed instead.
Finland, big location update
- Russian and Atlantic sturgeons have been removed from the location
- taimen has been removed from the location
- records and statistics on sturgeon and taimen in finland have been reset
- the location "Finland" has been significantly changed, new fishing and landing sites have appeared
- added quick movement points in the presence of a medal
- new TopWalker have been added to the store
- a new mechanics of "wetting" surfaces in the rain has been activated on the location
- all boats have been removed from the lake
- three "boat stations" are installed on the location, where the player can choose the boat he needs
Added species to the location:
- Tench
- Nase
- Ripus
- Arctic Omul
- Chub
- Dace
- Silver Bream
- Lake trout
New species have been added to the location:
Golden tench
Cyprinus tinca auratus
An artificially bred variety of tench, whose homeland is Bohemia. It is settled in Finland in lakes and ponds, as a rare and beautiful fishing trophy.
Signal crayfish
Pacifastacus leniusculus
It was originally found in the western part of North America. The main advantage of the species is its resistance against the crustacean plague, in this regard, crayfish has been imported to many countries and successfully acclimatized around the world. In Finland, the settlement of this crayfish is allowed exclusively in private lakes.
Lake salmon
Salmo salar morpha sebago
Lake-river fish, never going out to sea. Prefers deep cold-water lakes, where he lives and forages. The closest is the passing salmon (Salmo salar), the freshwater (lake) form of which is the lake salmon.
Try the updated Finland now.
