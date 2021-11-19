Update #63 now live!

Fixes

Fixed an error leading to the closing of the bait selection window when scrolling

fixed an error with the inability to stacking currencies

in the "fish on the pond" window, you can find out the largest catches for this database per day

Updated roach model

The Ripus model has been updated

When fishing, the Latin name is displayed (if there is one)

Location expanded

The tent has been removed, a house has been installed instead.

Russian and Atlantic sturgeons have been removed from the location

taimen has been removed from the location

records and statistics on sturgeon and taimen in finland have been reset

the location "Finland" has been significantly changed, new fishing and landing sites have appeared

added quick movement points in the presence of a medal

new TopWalker have been added to the store

a new mechanics of "wetting" surfaces in the rain has been activated on the location

all boats have been removed from the lake

three "boat stations" are installed on the location, where the player can choose the boat he needs

Added species to the location:

Tench

Nase

Ripus

Arctic Omul

Chub

Dace

Silver Bream

Lake trout

New species have been added to the location:

Golden tench

Cyprinus tinca auratus

An artificially bred variety of tench, whose homeland is Bohemia. It is settled in Finland in lakes and ponds, as a rare and beautiful fishing trophy.



Signal crayfish

Pacifastacus leniusculus

It was originally found in the western part of North America. The main advantage of the species is its resistance against the crustacean plague, in this regard, crayfish has been imported to many countries and successfully acclimatized around the world. In Finland, the settlement of this crayfish is allowed exclusively in private lakes.



Lake salmon

Salmo salar morpha sebago

Lake-river fish, never going out to sea. Prefers deep cold-water lakes, where he lives and forages. The closest is the passing salmon (Salmo salar), the freshwater (lake) form of which is the lake salmon.



Try the updated Finland now.