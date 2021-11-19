New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.754_Player_Types

This one adds a whole lot, all at once! This paves the way for some MAJOR cool things that we are going to be doing in the near future, and that modders can also do.

First of all, there's a whole new system where modders can now expand the central GameEntityTypeData in ways that were impossible previously. This gives a lot of power for adding custom functionality for various factions, and the necromancer code that already existed for DLC3 has been ported to this.

Secondly, the necromancer "faction" is now gone, which has been the plan for a while, and now there is a necromancer "player type." Specifically, there are no longer multiple types of player factions that you can choose independently (that was a real pain in the interface for players, and hard to find what was available, as well as a pain in the code). Instead, you just choose a "player slot" and can then choose, easily and quickly, from any of the various options that affords.

In the base game, that will be Human Empire and Spectator (being able to watch a game while not being part of it at all is always fun). In DLC1, we'll have Ark Empire added, as something of a throwback to the earliest versions of this game. I'm considering a Spire-Infused Empire hybrid for DLC1 that pulls from the fallen spire concept but makes it a bit more direct. We'll see if there's time. In DLC3, we'll have two forms of necromancer: Lone Necromancer, and Necromancer Empire. I'm also thinking about adding in a Solo Ark mode, which probably would be for DLC3 also, since it would work best with the vassals feature from there.

There were some other various bugfixes, and some code improvements. This is (maybe) the last of the REALLY large refactoring-type things that I have on my list for this game, so this is a great milestone to have hit. There are still some known issues with the lone necromancer right now, but they're listed and they're not super critical.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!