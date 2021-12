Share · View all patches · Build 7740252 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 17:26:24 UTC by Wendy

Now available Abi and the soul

Enjoy this wonderful story of love and friendship. Abi and the soul available on steam.

Don't forget to follow us on the Steam developer page: PGEntertainment

Thank you for all the support you have given us until today.

Abi loves you, and so do we ♥