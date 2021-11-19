Patch 1.4.3 [Medium Update]

**

Gameplay

We have added two new roles to bring even more dynamism and strategy to the game.

1 - Bully : Bully is only for prisoners, this role can hit guards to immobilize them.

As long as the bully's punch is available and not used, the guards will not be able to put the bully in the cell.

2 - Slacker : The slacker is only for the guards, as a slacker, he only has half of the missions to do.

He can use this time to watch the prisoners more intensively.

Rankings

To increase competitiveness and allow players to acquire Octocoins for free: we have created a ranking system.

At the end of the game, players can click on the top right corner of the screen to see who has been the most successful during the game.

Corrective part

