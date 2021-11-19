Patch 1.4.3 [Medium Update]

**
Gameplay
**
We have added two new roles to bring even more dynamism and strategy to the game.
1 - Bully : Bully is only for prisoners, this role can hit guards to immobilize them.
As long as the bully's punch is available and not used, the guards will not be able to put the bully in the cell.
2 - Slacker : The slacker is only for the guards, as a slacker, he only has half of the missions to do.
He can use this time to watch the prisoners more intensively.
**
Rankings
**
To increase competitiveness and allow players to acquire Octocoins for free: we have created a ranking system.
At the end of the game, players can click on the top right corner of the screen to see who has been the most successful during the game.
**
Corrective part
**
- Your steam name will be the last one you updated (yes, many people ended up with the name they created as a child)
- Mouse scroll can be used normally when there is a scroll system in the menu/settings
- The microphone registers correctly, it doesn't open again by default when you restart the game
- There is no more double loading at the beginning of the game (after launching from the lobby)
- We have optimized the loading of assets, which means that players no longer have a load when they go underground
- Players can no longer spam the key to go underground
Changed files in this update