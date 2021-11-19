Thank you for a great first day of Jubilee! Since the launch (and before it), I've been watching streams of the game, and I've implemented some improvements based on what I've seen from players.

I'm happy to share with you the first update. Been working on this all day to get this out as soon as possible.

Big Updates:

Save Slots! There are now four save slots. You can change the active save slot by simply pressing left/right on the title screen.

Added a new option that will make life easier for speedrunners (it's unlocked after the first time the player reaches any ending).

Small Updates:

Added an extra checkpoint in Skylantis.

Shift key can now be used to jump.

Fixed a bug in the shrine menu, now correctly displays the current zone's gem information when your cursor is on the "return" button.

Adjusted Kjalstar's position and hitbox (the NPC near the bayou entrance) so he doesn't get in the way of a jump.

Fixed a bug that potentially locked up the endgame "return to world" screen.

Subtly changed the color of the death-warning signs, hopefully they blend into the background better and look less like platforms.

This update shouldn't break anything, even though the new save slots are a significant addition. If you have any problems or find any errors with the update, send me a message on twitter. Thank you!