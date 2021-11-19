 Skip to content

Once in Flowerlake update for 19 November 2021

Important update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

To my great regret, not all players were able to get from the game positive. The reason for this are some problems with the localization of the game. I am sincerely sorry if you saw that the game supports your native language, but you were disappointed in the game. This update should fix that problem.

List of changes:

  • Fixes problems with in-game localization.
  • Language selection in the settings menu.
  • Visual improvement of the main character's house.
  • Small changes related to the player's progression through the story.

If you find problems, please report them to the game's community. Thank you!

