 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soran update for 19 November 2021

Beta 1.13: The Free to Play Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7739628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Starting tomorrow, November 19th, Soran Multiplayer Beta becomes free to play! This update is a refined version of 1.12 with mostly quality of life changes. The Bots behavior is significantly improved. Hitscan bullets have been tested and polished. I added an in game tutorial mission. There's updated textures and geometry on all maps. And most importantly, the Defenestrator's design has been significantly improved.

If you want to play before Steam's support team changes the price to free, reach out to soranfps@gmail.com and I'll send you a key.

-Joseph

Changed files in this update

Coran Content Depot 1632031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.