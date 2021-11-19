Beta 1.13: The Free to Play Update

Starting tomorrow, November 19th, Soran Multiplayer Beta becomes free to play! This update is a refined version of 1.12 with mostly quality of life changes. The Bots behavior is significantly improved. Hitscan bullets have been tested and polished. I added an in game tutorial mission. There's updated textures and geometry on all maps. And most importantly, the Defenestrator's design has been significantly improved.

If you want to play before Steam's support team changes the price to free, reach out to soranfps@gmail.com and I'll send you a key.

-Joseph