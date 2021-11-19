Crash Fixes + Individual unit Degarrisoning/Rappelling - 0.7.129.14

AmA Nov 20th, 12 PM PST

So CERC recruits we expect to have polish in a better place and will be meeting with our community on the date linked below. We want to take a day and talk about our next steps since by now I feel everyone has had a good amount of time to guage the current implementation of factions and civilian management so I really look forward to sitting down with you folks and having an open discussion

List expected to be done by this date:

UI so its in a more polished state

Take another look at formation movements/general pathing issues

Apache targeting issues

Minor QOL changes like the air drop system

Operator abilities + more weapons general polish

Windows 7 Support

Windows 7 Support will be ending soon when we update to 4.27 of the Engine Build. We will archive the last stable build for windows 7 for a year after the official update. The windows 7 build will not receive updates/and we will give very basic support

So if your on Windows 7 we highly recommend updating your OS in the future as our engine provider Epic Games has also started to remove dependencies and other runtimes that are needed for the game to run properly.



Old save files will work with this new build

Change list

Fixed up Grenade damage-dealing logic after Operator revamp: No longer zeroes out damage against most targets

No longer overrides non-Operator grenades to be limited to a low max speed (prevented grenade launcher from working correctly)

No longer crashes when Grenade Launcher is being used

No longer crashes from White Phosphorus use

If the grenade has friendly fire disabled, it now will respect that instead of still hitting allies

Prevented all grenades from having a hard-coded explosion radius - now the inner, outer, and falloff is customizable per-grenade

Removed the old civilian registry widget (from way long ago)

Hooked up the new 'Degarrison Selection Widget':

When you have only a single garrisonable vehicle selected and issue a 'degarrison' command, a list will pop up to the left of the Command Window to let you select who to keep and who to remove. Pressing 'degarrison' again with the menu open will confirm the settings.

By default, it will have all units selected, so if you double-tap degarrison it'll just dump them like before.

The list won't appear if you have more than one garrisonable vehicle selected.

If you do this to a helicopter, you have to click into the world like before OR tap the button again while your mouse is in a good position to fast-rope, though you can click on the list widget to toggle entries too

Quick fix to previous commit to fix bug where an empty degarrison list (if you made it empty for some reason) would just cancel the command

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

Open World V2 is now being beta tested try it out by starting a new game























UI Changes W.I.P's

(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]

Read the post below for more details

Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

