6.2.5 Hotfix

11/18/2021

v6.2.5 Hotfix

New Features:

Your ghost soldiers can now aid you in the Infinite Hotel. (their level

is based on yours, and their amount, class, and chance to be found

are based on your town's military strength) (the maximum number of ghost

soliders is 3, and they can equip anything you want) (may one day give the

player control over what autobattle tactics they use)

Added prototype of post game dungeon into Infinite Hotel. (defeating

a boss inside the Hotel has a rare chance to create a portal into

another world) (this chance is affected by distance, hotel maintenance,

difficulty, and NG+)

Enemy AI can now be affected by low temperatures.

Misc:

Re-entering the Hotel now resets the distance, even on old saves.