VER 0.4e - HOTFIX

We're hoping to resolve the following issues with this patch- let us know if any of these are still cropping up for you!

Fixed - game stopping to give new cards on longer play sessions.

Possibly fixed - event cards sometimes getting stuck on screen. Please let us know if this update has helped in this regard as we haven't been able to reproduce this on our end, but we see the issue in logs players have sent us. It's been hard to hunt down.

Improved - we've made some additions to round cleanup logic that should resolve a rarely occurring hard lock on round start when the game does not refresh the game state correctly.

We'd like to thank all the active community members who've sent us their log and save files. These have been tremendously helpful in locating and fixing these issues!