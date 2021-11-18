 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spooky Starlets update for 18 November 2021

VER 0.4e - HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 7739222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're hoping to resolve the following issues with this patch- let us know if any of these are still cropping up for you!

Fixed - game stopping to give new cards on longer play sessions.

Possibly fixed - event cards sometimes getting stuck on screen. Please let us know if this update has helped in this regard as we haven't been able to reproduce this on our end, but we see the issue in logs players have sent us. It's been hard to hunt down.

Improved - we've made some additions to round cleanup logic that should resolve a rarely occurring hard lock on round start when the game does not refresh the game state correctly.

We'd like to thank all the active community members who've sent us their log and save files. These have been tremendously helpful in locating and fixing these issues!

Changed files in this update

Spooky Starlets Content Depot 1101581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.