Unsafe is out on Early Access!!!

Hello everyone!

We are finally live! We are sorry to have kept you waiting, even if Unsafe is an Early Access games, we wanted to polish as much as possible before release.

We will be updating the game constantly in the next few days, fixing any problems that come up. After that, the real updates will come! More maps, more enemies, more tools and lots more!!! We hope you are as excited as we are!

Our roadmap will be up on Trello within 24 hours, stay tuned!

Thank you!

OnSkull Games