Unsafe update for 18 November 2021

Unsafe is out on Early Access!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7739002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are finally live! We are sorry to have kept you waiting, even if Unsafe is an Early Access games, we wanted to polish as much as possible before release.

We will be updating the game constantly in the next few days, fixing any problems that come up. After that, the real updates will come! More maps, more enemies, more tools and lots more!!! We hope you are as excited as we are!

Our roadmap will be up on Trello within 24 hours, stay tuned!

Thank you!

OnSkull Games

Changed files in this update

Unsafe Content Depot 1756161
  • Loading history…
