Saving The World

Comrades, today we have a treat for you. Fire up your terminals, I am Seth and this is your Development Diary for November 18.

Saving the System

The Strategy Mill team is interested in player feedback, and the community has motivated a lot of the work that has gone into Terminal Conflict since release. Presented last week as an update feature, hosted multiplayer (non-ranked) games can now be freely saved and resumed, on PC, Mac and Linux, regardless and independent of platforms.

A much requested feature, we felt the ability to save during a multiplayer match would add flexibility and even showcased it during last week’s Terminal Thursday. Make sure to check it out here:

Modding

As in any worthy strategy game, the modding system in Terminal Conflict allows you to do so much more. One of our testers created the Korean War decision chain and then implemented it into the full game. You can create new focuses, leaders, leader abilities, or why not edit decisions or change most values in the game? It truly is an all-encompassing mod system that we are continually expanding upon. Give us your feedback on what tools you would like implemented in the future.

To work on your own mod, launch into the Mod Editor from the main menu and copy the base game data. This creates a fresh copy of the current version of the game in it’s base form. Once you have done that, you can load and edit that data as you wish.

Diving in by editing, a menu will be made available for you to access all the different areas of the game, even including new images and sounds.

Want to add your favorite Dune themed cold war characters? It certainly could be done… Duke Leto and the battle pug await!

Why not tell your own history, or the experiences of your parents or grand parents? Talking of which, the streamer team known as The Mug Club, comprising the brilliant husband and wife team, Nordicmonkey and Hazzieandsof, shared some of their personal Cold War stories during an absolute of a blast of a co-op stream of Terminal Conflict. Playing as the US and a thriller from the start, what was on everyone’s lips was, would they survive for victory and would the Space Race finally be completed?

For those that are wondering, pencil in Tuesday Nov 23rd at noon PST for their Soviet play-through.

I am really excited about our upcoming community announcement where I talk about Cold War Turkey (not the country). You seriously don’t want to miss this one. Autumn Steam Sale, Thanksgiving Announcement and so much more coming up. On that note and as ever, stay safe and try not to cause tons of radioactive fallout before we meet again.

Mighty Cheers.

Seth

Upcoming Development

I) Updates to the Soviet Military interests system

II) Policies are getting rolled out with each new patch.

CHANGELOG

MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Updated minimum recommended requariments to macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or better

Currently Steamworks does not support integration with Apple M1

GAME

Multiplayer save games - Single-player saves are shown in single player mode and multi-player saves are shown in challenge mode

When multiplayer match is saved, game sets to draw for both players

Game shows multiplayer challenge menu in case ended game is a multiplayer one

Fixed faulty lingering connection issues after disconnection

Savegame deleted if NO SAVE is pressed, but not if disconnection occurs

Updated the Save Game and Surrender Game option for Quitting a game session

Added updates to the Space Race Order of Battle

Added an OOBSpaceRace.json to set starting OOB for the Space Race

OOS checker hopefully generates fewer false positives

OOS checker logs action that sparked the OOS

Fixed Wargames showing wrong list when clicking on Host > Launch Mod > New Game

FOCUS

Renamed The Latin American Reds to Ñancahuazú Guerrilla to better clarify the historical connection

Removed an incorrect condition from The Return of the King that would falsely state that the player failed the Focus

Updated the filters for The Return of the King to declare PEACE in Greece if the US gain at least 3 Influence in the region

POLICIES

Replaced COMECON policies with three new COMECON policies with the following effect: Gain 3 USSR INFLUENCE in a WESTERN EUROPEAN/EASTERN EUROPEAN/SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN region with USSR PRESENCE.

NEW COMECON WEST Triggers: 1) At least 1 region in WESTERN EUROPE with presence AND 2) USSR GOVERNMENT at least 5

NEW COMECON EAST Triggers: 1) At least 1 region in EASTERN EUROPE with presence AND 2) GOVERNMENT at least 5 OR 3) ELITES at least 5 AND Supreme Commander DLC active

NEW COMECON AFRICA: 1) At least 1 region in SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA with presence AND 2) USSR GOVERNMENT at least 5

Updated Wargames with the latest Policy implementation

DECISIONS

Fixed an issue where Unexpected Difficulties for the USSR would incorrectly cause an exception for missing imagery

Fixed a typo in the USSR A Clean Bill of Health

Updated the Soviet Decision The Tools of War with an improved second options to distribute the weapons

ENCYCLOPEDIA

Updated text for Logistics Planning to contain information about Surface Fleets' convoying ability

UI