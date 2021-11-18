 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Architect's Game update for 18 November 2021

Build 15 Update - Escape Room

Share · View all patches · Build 7738176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first Escape Room is here! Players have 30 minutes to guess the data required to exit via collecting items and solving the riddles inside the room. While tested, this is a first public implementation so if you find any problem or issue make sure to report them.

Due to this new mode and items array progressively increasing, players can now drop items. (Some items are marked as critical and cannot be dropped, like the insta-disable device). I'll probably rework the inventory system so it is a bit smoother than the current one.

Changed files in this update

The Architect's Game Content Depot 1553481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.