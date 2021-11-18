Build 15 Update - Escape Room

The first Escape Room is here! Players have 30 minutes to guess the data required to exit via collecting items and solving the riddles inside the room. While tested, this is a first public implementation so if you find any problem or issue make sure to report them.

Due to this new mode and items array progressively increasing, players can now drop items. (Some items are marked as critical and cannot be dropped, like the insta-disable device). I'll probably rework the inventory system so it is a bit smoother than the current one.