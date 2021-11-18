Version 1.6.9.2: New unlockable cosmetics, animation improvements and more!

Ahoy scalawags!
It's been a short while but here we are again with a small update. I hope you all enjoyed a nice and long Halloween event. (totally intended and not just forgotten about entirely while working hard on our next update)
In today's update we have some cool new stuff for you to unlock, some smooth looking new animations for you to drool on, some bug fixes, re-balancing and more!
Let's not keep you in uncontrollable suspension any longer and move onto the patch notes:
Version 1.6.9.2
New progression cosmetics:
- 10 brand new cosmetics added to the progression timeline:
- Booty tattoo
- Broken bottle peg leg
- Steampunk welding goggles
- Paper boat hat
- Fancy royal wig
- Small Venetian mask
- Large Venetian mask
- Harpoon peg leg
- Parrot in a cage hat
- Big curly beard with fuses
Animation improvements:
- Idle animation improved so left leg is no longer weirdly twisted (which was causing issues with some torso and pants cosmetics)
- New upper body bending system that uses a gradient which greatly improves quality of looking up and down
- Fixed a lot of small animation issues with hand placement on weapons
Gameplay changes:
- Dual quad barrel flintlock right click now fires both guns at the same time with a tiny bit of spread
- Dual flintlock right click now fires both guns at the same time with a tiny bit of spread
- Nock gun projectile damage increased from 11 to 12 and spread reduced a bit
- Blunderbuss spread reduced from 0.15 to 0.1
- Added a max damage cap for cursed players (max 74 damage) except for dragon pistol which can still insta-kill with a head-shot
Sound tweaks:
- New cannon sound (in preparation for the upcoming galleon)
Main menu:
- Disabled Halloween main menu theme
- Ship stats cannon and swivel info improved
Conquest additions:
- Lin stock weapon added to conquest which can ignite cannons when hitting them (in preparation of the upcoming galleon)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed some bugs with golden skeleton and pirate god title
- Fixed a bug that causes cursor to disappear when typing a message while re-spawning in conquest
- Fixed some bugs with incorrect ship stats
- Fixed a bug which causes party kick and leave icons to be swapped
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
