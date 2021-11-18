Version 1.6.9.2: New unlockable cosmetics, animation improvements and more!

Ahoy scalawags!

It's been a short while but here we are again with a small update. I hope you all enjoyed a nice and long Halloween event. (totally intended and not just forgotten about entirely while working hard on our next update)

In today's update we have some cool new stuff for you to unlock, some smooth looking new animations for you to drool on, some bug fixes, re-balancing and more!

Let's not keep you in uncontrollable suspension any longer and move onto the patch notes:

Version 1.6.9.2

New progression cosmetics:

10 brand new cosmetics added to the progression timeline:

Booty tattoo

Broken bottle peg leg

Steampunk welding goggles

Paper boat hat

Fancy royal wig

Small Venetian mask

Large Venetian mask

Harpoon peg leg

Parrot in a cage hat

Big curly beard with fuses

Animation improvements:

Idle animation improved so left leg is no longer weirdly twisted (which was causing issues with some torso and pants cosmetics)

New upper body bending system that uses a gradient which greatly improves quality of looking up and down

Fixed a lot of small animation issues with hand placement on weapons

Gameplay changes:

Dual quad barrel flintlock right click now fires both guns at the same time with a tiny bit of spread

Dual flintlock right click now fires both guns at the same time with a tiny bit of spread

Nock gun projectile damage increased from 11 to 12 and spread reduced a bit

Blunderbuss spread reduced from 0.15 to 0.1

Added a max damage cap for cursed players (max 74 damage) except for dragon pistol which can still insta-kill with a head-shot

Sound tweaks:

New cannon sound (in preparation for the upcoming galleon)

Main menu:

Disabled Halloween main menu theme

Ship stats cannon and swivel info improved

Conquest additions:

Lin stock weapon added to conquest which can ignite cannons when hitting them (in preparation of the upcoming galleon)

Bug fixes:

Fixed some bugs with golden skeleton and pirate god title

Fixed a bug that causes cursor to disappear when typing a message while re-spawning in conquest

Fixed some bugs with incorrect ship stats

Fixed a bug which causes party kick and leave icons to be swapped

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

