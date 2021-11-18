Patch 1.01 - Bug fixes from full release

Hello everyone! This patch contains fixes to some of the most reported bugs from the full release. Good thing is that there weren't many and not a lot of users were affected, but I wanted to fix them as soon as possible. Below is the list of all bugs that are now fixed:

Customers stop coming inside the tavern randomly

Where ever an item is placed it says it is overlapping with some other

Summary popup gives default values for all numbers

Fixed some specific translation issues in some languages like German and French

Quest for buying an adventurer table now has to be completed by actually buying the adventurer table

Quest for buying musicians podium and hiring musicians cannot be exploited anymore

Buying free props if total money is negative is now possible

Clicking enter while in tavern name change mode when day is finished will not trigger 2 actions at the same time

Ingredients for events are not stacking anymore when constantly scheduling and canceling an event

Quest for getting a 3 star hotel room will not appear before unlocking furniture required for that 3rd star

I am reading all the posts in the pinned bugs thread and also on Discord so keep reporting if you see anything! There are just the bugs that were affecting the most users. Thanks so much for all the support!