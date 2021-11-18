Join the Age of Empires II: DE Second Anniversary Celebration!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

November is here and we are celebrating the second anniversary of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and with an entirely new event for the occasion!

This year’s Second Anniversary Event is very special. Each set of challenges will unlock many rewards that you might have missed out on in the past. No More FOMO! So, get ready to unlock everything you never knew you wanted!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

Now through December 1 complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days:

🏆 Unlock all Player Profile Icon event rewards from the first 4 months of 2020. 💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!** ```Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days: ```🔒 **Train 20 unique units in any amount of matches.** 🧱 Unlock all Mod event rewards from the first 4 months of 2020. 🔒 **Construct 5 Monasteries in any amount of matches.** 🏆 Unlock all Player Profile Icon event rewards from the second third of 2020. 🔒 **Play an Empire Wars match in Skirmish or Multiplayer.** 🧱 Unlock all Mod event rewards from the second third of 2020. 🔒 **Raze 20 Buildings.** 🏆 Unlock all Player Profile Icon event rewards from the last 4 months of 2020. 🔒 **Train 3 Militia or Men-at-arms before 15 minutes of game time.** 🧱 Unlock all Mod event rewards from the last 4 months of 2020.

Keep It All!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live during the event, you’ll get to keep all of the mods and profile icons you’ve achieved! Sign in, earn your rewards, and you're ready!

We hope you enjoy the Age of Empires II: DE Second Anniversary Celebration!

—The Age of Empires Team

Event Wallpapers