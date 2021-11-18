One Year Anniversary!

Today is the first anniversary of Bring Back The Sun!

The game was first released as a Right-Before-Release version a few weeks before as a Linux only game. After adding a Windows version, a few languages and more, the 1.0.0 version got a proper Steam release on the 18th November 2020.

It was the first bigger game I worked on as a programmer. After releasing the 1.0.0 version, I updated the game quite often, added a special level which was only accessible around christmas, improved performance even more, reduced the filesize, fixed minor bugs and worked on quality of life improvements.

To celebrate this anniversary, I worked on a new update which contains 3 new levels which are accessible after you've finished the game once! These levels are all harder than the average level in Bring Back The Sun and should be an interesting challenge after you've completed the game. I also added two banners to one of the first levels which are only visible on the anniversary of the game.

While testing the game I found two bugs/problems which were also fixed and added a couple missing German sentences which I overlooked.

Full Changelog