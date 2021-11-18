Hey everyone

We are so glad to announce that

SPECTROLITE IS AVAILABLE NOW!

What a journey it has been guys, thank you for all your support, feedback, love and excitement over the last few months,

you really helped us make this game.

But we don't plan on stopping now, we're dedicated to make Spectrolite as enjoyable and smooth as possible,

You can join our Discord community to let us know any bugs you encounter.

We've got plenty of ideas to implement, and are waiting for your suggestions as well, so we can shape the future of the game together!

Feel free to share screenshots, videos, streams of the game, we'd love to see your runs!